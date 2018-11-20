November 20, 2018
First marijuana stores on East Coast open in Massachusetts

Steven Senne | AP
Stephen Mandile, right, an Iraq War veteran from Uxbridge, Massachusetts, is the first to purchase recreational marijuana at the Cultivate dispensary on the first day of legal sales on Tuesday in Leicester, Massachusetts. Cultivate is one of the first two shops permitted to sell recreational marijuana in the eastern United States, more than two years after Massachusetts voters approved it in 2016.
Steven Senne and Bob Salsberg, The Associated Press

LEICESTER, Massachusetts — More than two years after voters in Massachusetts approved of recreational marijuana for adults, there are finally places to buy it legally.

[Future for marijuana businesses in Orono still up in the air]

The state’s first commercial pot shops opened Tuesday in Leicester and Northampton. The stores are the first to operate on the East Coast of the U.S., and there were long lines at both locations.

Items for sale will include various strains of marijuana flower, pre-rolled joints and edibles such as brownies and chocolate bars.

Cannabis is sold legally in six Western states.

[Supply shortages plague Canada’s new cannabis marketplace]

The rollout of legal pot sales has been slow in Massachusetts, with regulators saying they wanted to make sure it was done safely and without some of the supply issues other states have faced.

Several more stores could open in the coming months.

 

