Tribal ambassador renews call for Skowhegan school to drop ‘Indians’ team name

• November 12, 2018 12:26 pm

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — The tribal ambassador from the Penobscot Nation is appealing a request to the Skowhegan school district to retire the nickname “Indians” for the district’s high school teams.

Maulian Dana delivered the formal appeal Nov. 1 to the Skowhegan-based School Administrative District 54. The Morning Sentinel reports the school board voted to keep the name 11-9 in 2015, arguing sports teams use it to honor heritage and history.

Dana says board members were respectful when she delivered the request and she was given the opportunity to speak. SAD 54 Superintendent Brent Colbry acknowledged Dana read a letter to the board, but says no action was taken or discussed.