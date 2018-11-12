November 12, 2018
Police looking for man who left Maine for Connecticut, but never arrived

Franklin County Sheriff's Office photo courtesy of CBS 13
Robert Wetherbee, 76
By CBS 13

RANGELEY, Maine — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man who left his home in Maine to head to Connecticut, but never arrived.

Connecticut State Police said 76-year-old Robert Wetherbee left his home in Rangeley last Thursday to drive to North Windham, Connecticut, but he never arrived.

Wetherbee is 6 feet and 1 inch tall and approximately 180 pounds with blue eyes.

He may be driving a blue 2012 Ford F-150 pick-up truck with a Maine license plate of 6924TD, according to police.

Anyone who has seen Wetherbee or may know of his location is urged to call Connecticut State Police at (860) 465-5400.

Wetherbee went missing last year under similar circumstances. He was later found in Massachusetts. Police at the time said he had mild dementia.

 

