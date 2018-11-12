Police looking for man who left Maine for Connecticut, but never arrived

Franklin County Sheriff's Office photo courtesy of CBS 13 Franklin County Sheriff's Office photo courtesy of CBS 13

• November 12, 2018 12:04 pm

RANGELEY, Maine — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man who left his home in Maine to head to Connecticut, but never arrived.

Connecticut State Police said 76-year-old Robert Wetherbee left his home in Rangeley last Thursday to drive to North Windham, Connecticut, but he never arrived.

Wetherbee is 6 feet and 1 inch tall and approximately 180 pounds with blue eyes.

He may be driving a blue 2012 Ford F-150 pick-up truck with a Maine license plate of 6924TD, according to police.

Anyone who has seen Wetherbee or may know of his location is urged to call Connecticut State Police at (860) 465-5400.

Wetherbee went missing last year under similar circumstances. He was later found in Massachusetts. Police at the time said he had mild dementia.