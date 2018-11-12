Maine news you need to know for Monday

Linda Coan O’Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O’Kresik | BDN

• November 12, 2018 7:59 am

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the high-30s throughout the state.

Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Carroll Hall | BDN Carroll Hall | BDN

Bangor’s most famous resident took issue with the paper’s censoring of a comic strip, the misspelling of his first name and the town of Hermon. He also had a unique suggestion for Maine’s next license plate design. You can read the letters we’ve compiled here.

A Portland architectural firm has turned up a hefty list of suggested repairs, modifications and additions to Orono’s two school buildings. The school department wasn’t expecting the list to be so costly when it asked for the facilities study.

Emily Burnham | BDN Emily Burnham | BDN

A new full-service butcher shop and local foods market has opened in Brewer, offering hand-cut meats, Maine produce and other local items.

Emery’s Meat & Produce opened in October in the Twin City Plaza on State Street in Brewer, next door to the Winterport Boot Shop. It will offer an array of local and western meats at the 2,000-square-foot store, specializing in all cuts of gourmet beef. Emery’s also offers poultry, pork, lamb, fish and even goat and rabbit.

Women who served in the U.S. armed forces recently gathered at a retreat in Lee, where they found comfort and solidarity. For some who had been sexually assaulted or experienced sexual harassment while serving their country, the retreat also provided an opportunity to heal. “We all speak the same language,” said Ann Devin, a Marine Corps veteran from Monroe. “There were a lot of things shared over the weekend. A lot of pain, too. As women, we’re able to talk about a whole host of things. As women veterans, you have that added layer of having served and experienced things in a man’s world. Civilian women can’t have that same level of conversation, I don’t think. We get it right from the beginning.”

Bill Trotter | BDN Bill Trotter | BDN

The state has chosen four fishermen from eastern Maine from almost 1,300 applicants who sought the first new scallop fishing licenses to be issued in Maine in the past nine years.

In other news…

Maine

Missing New Hampshire hunter found dead in central Maine

Former lobster plant worker charged after allegedly threatening manager

Robert Indiana’s artwork to be auctioned off to cover legal fees

Bangor

Bangor hospital’s fundraising group celebrates 125 years with ‘Toast to the Times’

Cyclists uncover history for 8th Annual Bangor Alleycat race

Orrington to set $3.5M public safety building vote as petitioners call for cheaper alternative

Business

Veterans owning Maine businesses want lower taxes, civility from governor-elect Mills

Virtual farmers market connects small farms and customers online

Thanksgiving tips to deal with traffic and avoid road rage

Politics

Poliquin has ‘ongoing concerns’ about ranked-choice voting in 2nd District race

Governor-elect Mills picks transition team leaders

Maine elected a record number of women to the Legislature in 2018

Opinion

This Veterans Day, honor veterans by better serving them

Mainers answered the Great War’s call — and many sacrificed their lives

Poorer college students face many barriers to a brighter future. Let’s break those down.

Sports

Sophomore leads San Francisco to basketball win over UMaine

UConn picks up Hockey East women’s win over UMaine

UMaine beats Richmond to clinch share of CAA football title