Maine news you need to know for Monday

Read these letters to the editor Stephen King sent the BDN over the years
Bangor’s most famous resident took issue with the paper’s censoring of a comic strip, the misspelling of his first name and the town of Hermon. He also had a unique suggestion for Maine’s next license plate design. You can read the letters we’ve compiled here.
Orono schools could have $28 million in repair, additions to tackle
A Portland architectural firm has turned up a hefty list of suggested repairs, modifications and additions to Orono’s two school buildings. The school department wasn’t expecting the list to be so costly when it asked for the facilities study.
This new butcher shop in Brewer wants to be your ‘old-fashioned meat cutter’
A new full-service butcher shop and local foods market has opened in Brewer, offering hand-cut meats, Maine produce and other local items.
Emery’s Meat & Produce opened in October in the Twin City Plaza on State Street in Brewer, next door to the Winterport Boot Shop. It will offer an array of local and western meats at the 2,000-square-foot store, specializing in all cuts of gourmet beef. Emery’s also offers poultry, pork, lamb, fish and even goat and rabbit.
Women who served in the military found their own place to gather and heal in Maine
Women who served in the U.S. armed forces recently gathered at a retreat in Lee, where they found comfort and solidarity. For some who had been sexually assaulted or experienced sexual harassment while serving their country, the retreat also provided an opportunity to heal. “We all speak the same language,” said Ann Devin, a Marine Corps veteran from Monroe. “There were a lot of things shared over the weekend. A lot of pain, too. As women, we’re able to talk about a whole host of things. As women veterans, you have that added layer of having served and experienced things in a man’s world. Civilian women can’t have that same level of conversation, I don’t think. We get it right from the beginning.”
1,300 fishermen wanted scallop licenses; only four got them
The state has chosen four fishermen from eastern Maine from almost 1,300 applicants who sought the first new scallop fishing licenses to be issued in Maine in the past nine years.
Maine
Missing New Hampshire hunter found dead in central Maine
Former lobster plant worker charged after allegedly threatening manager
Robert Indiana’s artwork to be auctioned off to cover legal fees
Bangor
Bangor hospital’s fundraising group celebrates 125 years with ‘Toast to the Times’
Cyclists uncover history for 8th Annual Bangor Alleycat race
Orrington to set $3.5M public safety building vote as petitioners call for cheaper alternative
Business
Veterans owning Maine businesses want lower taxes, civility from governor-elect Mills
Virtual farmers market connects small farms and customers online
Thanksgiving tips to deal with traffic and avoid road rage
Politics
Poliquin has ‘ongoing concerns’ about ranked-choice voting in 2nd District race
Governor-elect Mills picks transition team leaders
Maine elected a record number of women to the Legislature in 2018
Opinion
This Veterans Day, honor veterans by better serving them
Mainers answered the Great War’s call — and many sacrificed their lives
Poorer college students face many barriers to a brighter future. Let’s break those down.
Sports
Sophomore leads San Francisco to basketball win over UMaine
UConn picks up Hockey East women’s win over UMaine
UMaine beats Richmond to clinch share of CAA football title
