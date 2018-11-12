November 12, 2018
Portland Latest News | Poll Questions | Backyard Chickens | Patriots | Election Results
Portland

Woman arrested after crashing into parked car and fleeing scene, police say

CBS 13 | BDN
CBS 13 | BDN
Portland Police say a woman was arrested Sunday night after crashing into a car on Woodford Street.
By CBS 13

A woman was arrested Sunday night after Portland police said she crashed into a parked car and then took off.

Portland police said the woman, who they did not identify, crashed into a parked car on Woodford Street about 8:30 p.m. and then fled on foot.

She was arrested a short time later.

The woman was taken to the hospital after her arrest but police did not release the extent of her injuries. No one else was injured in the crash.

Police said charges are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like