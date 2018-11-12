Woman arrested after crashing into parked car and fleeing scene, police say

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

• November 12, 2018 11:15 am

A woman was arrested Sunday night after Portland police said she crashed into a parked car and then took off.

Portland police said the woman, who they did not identify, crashed into a parked car on Woodford Street about 8:30 p.m. and then fled on foot.

She was arrested a short time later.

The woman was taken to the hospital after her arrest but police did not release the extent of her injuries. No one else was injured in the crash.

Police said charges are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.