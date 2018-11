CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

• November 12, 2018 11:06 am

A fire ripped through a Westbrook home early Monday morning.

Three departments responded to the call around 2:45 a.m. on Methodist Road.

Westbrook’s deputy fire chief said no one was home at the time of the fire, and no one was injured.

The fire remains under investigation.