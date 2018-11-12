Honoring those who served: Images from the Veterans Day parade in Brewer-Bangor

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

• November 12, 2018 1:34 pm

Bangor and Brewer held their annual Veterans Day parade Monday, traveling along an approximately 1.5-mile route from Vista Way in Brewer, down Wilson Street, across the Chamberlain Bridge into Bangor and along Main Street in the Queen City. The parade was scheduled to begin at 10:15 a.m. and end on Exchange Street in Bangor.

The event was hosted by the Bangor High School Junior Reserve Training Corps. Bangor Daily News photojournalist Gabor Degre was on hand to capture these images.

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN