November 12, 2018
Bangor

Honoring those who served: Images from the Veterans Day parade in Brewer-Bangor

Gabor Degre | BDN
Gabor Degre | BDN
Members of the Bangor High School Junior ROTC cross the Joshua Chamberlain Bridge as the Veterans Day parade crosses over the Penobscot River from Brewer to Bangor Monday.
By Gabor Degre, BDN Staff

Bangor and Brewer held their annual Veterans Day parade Monday, traveling along an approximately 1.5-mile route from Vista Way in Brewer, down Wilson Street, across the Chamberlain Bridge into Bangor and along Main Street in the Queen City. The parade was scheduled to begin at 10:15 a.m. and end on Exchange Street in Bangor.

The event was hosted by the Bangor High School Junior Reserve Training Corps. Bangor Daily News photojournalist Gabor Degre was on hand to capture these images.

Gabor Degre | BDN
Gabor Degre | BDN
Veterans march in the Veterans Day parade in Bangor Monday.
Gabor Degre | BDN
Gabor Degre | BDN
Veterans of the Global War on Terrorism raise their walking sticks in as they march in the Veterans Day parade in Bangor Monday.
Gabor Degre | BDN
Gabor Degre | BDN
Children wave American flags and watch the Veterans Day parade in Bangor Monday.
Gabor Degre | BDN
Gabor Degre | BDN
People watch as a World War II jeep and trailer carry a bell as part of the Veterans Day parade traveling from Brewer to Bangor Monday.

Comments

