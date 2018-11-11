UConn picks up Hockey East women’s win over UMaine

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• November 11, 2018 8:23 am

Morgan Fisher made 32 saves and Catherine Crawley had a goal and two assists to lead the University of Connecticut to a 4-1 Hockey East win over the University of Maine in Connecticut on Saturday afternoon.

Connecticut, which had lost four of its previous five games, improved to 6-5-1 overall and 3-4-1 in the conference, while UMaine fell to 7-5 and 3-5 after losing for the fourth time in five games.

UMaine has scored just four goals in the four losses.

Lydia Murray staked the Black Bears to a 1-0 lead just 3:46 into the game, with Cailey Hutchison and Maggie Blair picking up assists.

But Leona Sim tied it on the power play late in the first period, and Colangelo scored what proved to be the game-winner, also on the power play, just 3:45 into the second period.

Natalie Snodgrass expanded the lead just 56 seconds later, and Crawley added an insurance goal at the 1:29 mark of the third period.

Savannah Bouzide, Taylor Wabick and Viki Harkness had assists for Connecticut.

Loryn Porter made 19 saves for UMaine.