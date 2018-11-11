Sophomore leads San Francisco to basketball win over UMaine

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• November 11, 2018 9:43 am

Sophomore guard Charles Minlend celebrated his first game back after missing all of last season due to shoulder surgery with a career-high 22 points and San Francisco cruised to a 93-50 victory Saturday over the University of Maine at the War Memorial Gymnasium at the Sobrato Center in San Francisco.

The Dons are now 2-0, while UMaine, playing its third game in five days on a West Coast road trip, fell to 0-3.

The Dons placed six players in double figures and used a 29-10 run to close out the first half and build a comfortable 44-20 lead at the intermission.

The Dons jumped out to a 10-0 lead, but the Black Bears used a 6-0 run to pull within 15-10 with 13:50 left in the first half.

But Jordan Ratinho nailed a three-pointer to trigger the 29-10 spurt, and the Black Bears went just 4-for-16 from the floor for the rest of the half.

Ratinho hit two more three-pointers during the decisive run and Minlend had eight points.

The Dons shot a blistering 75 percent from the floor in the second half and finished the game shooting 54.5 percent including an impressive 48.3 percent showing from beyond the three-point arc (14-for-29).

Minlend, who was on the West Coast Conference’s All-Rookie team two years ago, also had six rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Frankie Ferrari scored 13 points to go with four rebounds and three assists. Ratinho and Jimbo Lull added 12 points each, and Remu Raitanen and Matt McCarthy contributed 10 points apiece.

Raitenen and McCarthy each grabbed five rebounds with Lull collecting four as the Dons outrebounded UMaine 41-20.

Nate Renfro chipped in with four points, four rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocked shots.

Sergio El Darwich and Andrew Fleming had 14 points apiece for the Black Bears. Fleming also had five rebounds and two assists. El Darwich had four assists and two steals.

Isaiah White finished with seven points and two assists. Terion Moss also had seven points, and Vilgot Larsson had four points, a game-high seven rebounds and two assists.

UMaine shot just 38.9 percent from the floor and a dismal 15 percent (3-for-20) from beyond the three-point arc.

The Dons outscored UMaine 30-18 in the paint and 26-11 off turnovers, 20-10 in second-chance points and 13-0 in fast break points.

Three-pointers by Minlend and Ferrarri opened the game before Renfro and Lull each sank two free throws to provide the Dons with their 10-0 lead.

El Darwich got UMaine on the scoreboard by converting a layup off a White pass with 16:50 to go in the first half.

The Dons expanded the lead to 15-4 before baskets by El Darwich, Fleming and White enabled the Black Bears to climb within five.

Coach Richard Barron’s Black Bears will hit the road against next weekend when they visit North Carolina State for a 2 p.m. game Saturday.