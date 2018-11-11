Dogs seized from Brunswick home adopted

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

• November 11, 2018 10:43 am

The animals rescued from a Brunswick hoarding case are going to new homes.

People lined up early Saturday morning at Midcoast Humane Society before the doors opened at noon.

Employees said 20 dogs, ranging in age and size, were adopted.

Linda Ridlon, who traveled an hour to adopt a dog, said she had a specific one from the hoarding case in mind.

“I was looking for a specific type of dog with black and brown, long ears and a curly tail,” Ridlon said. “Her picture came up on TV and I thought, ‘Oh, that’s exactly what I’m looking for.’”

Ridlon said with people lining up early, she wasn’t sure at first if she would get a dog.

“I was number seven in line and I go, ‘Oh god I hope those people ahead of me don’t choose her,” Ridlon said.

The shelter said so many people showed up that additional cats and dogs not from the hoarding case were also adopted.

Ridlon said she’s happy to have a new furry friend at home.

“From such a sad situation I’m happy I could do my part.”