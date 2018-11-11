Game wardens searching for missing hunter in central Maine

Maine Warden Service | BDN Maine Warden Service | BDN

• November 11, 2018 2:13 pm

Updated: November 11, 2018 3:22 pm

Wardens are searching for a New Hampshire deer hunter who was last seen Friday afternoon in New Portland.

The hunter, 59-year-old Todd Babula of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has a camp in the area and has hunted for deer in the woods off Route 27 and ITS 84 snowmobile trail for years, according to Lt. Kevin Adam of the Maine Warden Service.

Babula’s vehicle had become stuck on a woods road that is also a snowmobile trail on Friday morning, Adam said. He made arrangements to have some neighbors help get his truck unstuck, and his uncle dropped him off to hunt near it at 1 p.m. Friday.

“Mr. Babula has not been seen or heard from since,” Adam said in a statement.

His uncle reported him missing Saturday evening, and game wardens found Babula’s vehicle. They searched for Babula overnight, and continued the search Sunday morning with the help of dogs, aircraft and local residents. Searchers found several different tree stands that Babula frequented.

Babula is believed to be wearing green wool pants, an orange baseball cap with ear covers, a red jacket and an orange vest, Adam said.

Anyone with information about Babula’s whereabouts is asked to call the Augusta State Regional Communication Center at 624-7076.