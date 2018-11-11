Lewiston police search for suspects who allegedly broke shop keeper’s arm

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• November 11, 2018 1:02 pm

A Lewiston store owner is back at work a week after police said her arm was broken during a struggle with shoplifters.

Patricia Speaker, 83, who owns Speaker’s Variety on Spruce Street, had her arm broken on Nov. 3 while she tried to break up a fight between her grandson and two shoplifters.

Lewiston police said they are investigating the attack.

According to investigators, Speaker turned over footage from store security cameras to help identify the suspects.

No arrests have been made and police have not released any description of those involved.