November 11, 2018
Aroostook Latest News | Poll Questions | Election Results | CD2 Predictions | Jessica Grindle
Aroostook

Power restored to thousands after high winds blew across Aroostook County

Paula Brewer | Star-Herald
Paula Brewer | Star-Herald
Thousands were left without power early Sunday after high winds blew across Aroostook County overnight.
By Melissa Lizotte, Staff Writer
Updated:

Crews from Emera Maine restored power to most of the nearly 3,000 customers who lost power after high winds blew across Aroostook County Saturday evening into Sunday morning.

On Saturday, the National Weather Service office in Caribou put northern Maine under a wind advisory until noon Sunday, predicting wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour throughout northern Maine. Emera Maine reported that 282 customers were still without power as of 11 a.m.

According to Emera’s live outage map, the majority of the outages were in central and northern Aroostook, with 125 in Squa Pan T11-R4, 45 in Winterville and 23 in Westmanland. Most towns in central Aroostook saw scattered outages of less than 20.

Wind speeds are expected to diminish Sunday afternoon and Emera Maine officials expect to restore power to most customers during that time.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like