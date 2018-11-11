Power restored to thousands after high winds blew across Aroostook County

Paula Brewer | Star-Herald Paula Brewer | Star-Herald

• November 11, 2018 10:35 am

Updated: November 11, 2018 11:33 am

Crews from Emera Maine restored power to most of the nearly 3,000 customers who lost power after high winds blew across Aroostook County Saturday evening into Sunday morning.

On Saturday, the National Weather Service office in Caribou put northern Maine under a wind advisory until noon Sunday, predicting wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour throughout northern Maine. Emera Maine reported that 282 customers were still without power as of 11 a.m.

According to Emera’s live outage map, the majority of the outages were in central and northern Aroostook, with 125 in Squa Pan T11-R4, 45 in Winterville and 23 in Westmanland. Most towns in central Aroostook saw scattered outages of less than 20.

Wind speeds are expected to diminish Sunday afternoon and Emera Maine officials expect to restore power to most customers during that time.