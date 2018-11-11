‘America would not be America’ without its veterans: The County salutes those who served

Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times

• November 11, 2018 1:39 pm

Updated: November 11, 2018 3:40 pm

HOULTON, Maine — A bitterly cold morning could not keep residents of Houlton and members of the American Legion Post No. 47 from celebrating enlisted men and women during a brief Veterans Day ceremony on Sunday.

About 25 people gathered in Monument Park for a brief service to honor those who have served and those who are serving in the armed forces. Kris Watson, commander of the American Legion Post No. 47, welcomed those in attendance for what was the 100th anniversary of the ending of World War I.

“On this day, we are commemorating the service of veterans for all wars, Watson said. “We remember how men and women set aside their civilian pursuits to serve their nation’s cause and defend the freedom of mankind.”

Peggy Watson, unit president of the American Legion Post No. 47 auxiliary, gave some insight into what loved ones of servicemen and women endure.

“The waging of war involves more than just combatants who fight to the death on the field of battle,” she said. “The repercussions of war have chilled the hearts and dimmed the hopes of many loved ones left behind on the homefront. While the horrors of the battlefield may not have been our experience. We have lived with terrifying loneliness.”

Adjutant Scott Brewer explained what Veterans Day means to him, and many others.

“We salute the dedication that our veterans have given us,” Brewer said. “When I hear the word veteran, I think of a hero. A true hero. Not someone make believe out of a comic book. This hero wears and protects the American Flag.”

Honor, sacrifice, courage and commitment are key traits of all veterans, he added.

“Our freedom that veterans have given us is taken for granted each day,” Brewer said. “The men and women of the American armed forces continue to fight and protect 365 days of the year on domestic and foreign soil. Without these veterans, America would not be America.”

Jack Mitchell, a disabled veteran who recently moved to Houlton from Lisbon Falls and is one of the newest members of Post No. 47, sang the Star Spangled Banner.

“I moved up here to help take care of my parents,” Mitchell said. “I’ve been singing in churches and the military for a long time, so I offered up my assistance.”

Following the ceremony, those in attendance were invited to the Legion for a luncheon.

This was originally published on the BDN’s sister website, TheCounty.me.