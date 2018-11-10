Husson rallies past Plymouth State, Catholic edges MMA in regular season football finales

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• November 10, 2018 10:15 pm

Senior quarterback Cory Brandon threw a touchdown pass and ran for another and sophomore running back Miece Loureiro from Westbrook rushed for 151 yards and a touchdown as the Husson University Eagles beat Plymouth State 21-10 in a non-conference game in Plymouth, New Hampshire on Saturday.

It was Husson’s seventh straight win and Gabby Price’s three-time Eastern Collegiate Football Conference champions will await word of their first-round opponent in the NCAA Division III playoffs.

Husson will take an 8-2 record into the playoffs while MASCAC member Plymouth State fell to 6-4.

The Eagles found themselves trailing 10-7 at the half but regained the lead early in the third quarter when Brandon finished off a 10-play, 57-yard drive with a one-yard plunge.

A 13-yard pass from Brandon to Ty Bassett on third-and-13 from the PSU 24 yard line extended the drive and a pass interference call three plays later on third-and-eight set the ball up at the two-yard line.

Husson added an insurance TD with eight seconds left in the quarter as Brandon tossed a 16-yard TD pass to Kyle Gaudet two plays after John Chen blocked a Plymouth State punt, giving the Eagles the ball at the PSU-18.

Loureiro opened the scoring with an eight-yard TD run in the first quarter but David Hamilton’s one-yard run tied it up.

Jeremy Martin’s 42-yard field goal gave the Panthers the lead with with 33 seconds left in the half.

Loureiro carried the ball 34 times for his 151 yards and he now has 944 yards on 163 carries for the season.

Brandon completed 15 of 24 passes for 135 yards and his TD pass to Gaudet was his 26th of the season. Gaudet caught six passes for 75 yards. Bassett had four catches for 36 yards and Keyshaun Robinson had four for 17.

Ace Curry and Kaleb Caron each had 11 tackles and Caron also had a fumble recovery. Elvin Suazo had 10 tackles including two sacks.

Hamilton rushed for 82 yards on 23 carries, Zack Edwards completed 13-of-25 passes for 157 yards and Jacob Szulc and Gavin Moody each had three catches for 38 and 34 yards, respectively.

Grant McGregor had 11 tackles, Mitch Banuskevich had eight and forced a fumble and David Salazar had seven tackles.

Catholic 20, Maine Maritime Academy 14

At Washington, D.C., Chance LeGrand’s 13-yard touchdown run with just 1:20 remaining in the game gave Catholic University its win over Maine Maritime Academy in a battle of winless teams.

The Cardinals finished up at 1-9, 1-6 in the NEWMAC while the Mariners wound up 0-9 and 0-7, respectively.

It was MMA’s 12th straight loss dating back to last year.

Dominic Casale’s 56-yard TD scamper gave the Mariners a 6-0 lead with 5:30 left in the second period but MMA missed the extra point.

Brady Berger threw a pair of third-quarter TD passes to give Catholic a 14-6 lead as he hooked up with Mark Cheffers on a 36-yarder and Johnny Hecht on a 17-yarder.

The Mariners tied it with 1:37 left in the third period on Cooper Chiasson’s two-yard run and Casale’s two-point conversion rush.

Berger completed 20 of 30 passes for 198 yards and he was also the game’s leading rusher with 73 yards on nine carries. LeGrand had 66 yards on 16 carries and Bryan Melara had 60 more on 16 carries. LeGrand had four catches for 49 yards and Joe Nacci and Liam Dearing led the defense with nine tackles each.

Bailey Sawyer completed 10 of 20 passes for 110 yards for MMA. Casale gained 65 yards on four carries and Chiasson had 45 on 22 carries. Mason Kaserman made five catches for 44 yards and Casale had three for 15. Maxwell Horton had a game-high 14 tackles and Terrell Thomas was in on 11 tackles.

