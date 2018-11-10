Teen girls recovering after Harrison car crash

Cumberland County Sheriff's Office photo courtesy of CBS 13 Cumberland County Sheriff's Office photo courtesy of CBS 13

• November 10, 2018 10:05 am

Two 16-year-old girls are recovering after a car crash in Harrison Thursday.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, hitting a tree on the side of a road, according to deputies.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says the girl who was driving was going more than 70 miles per hour in her Toyota RAV4 along Summit Hill Road.

The speed limit is 45.

Neighbors say speeding along Summit Hill Road is a problem.

“It’s very difficult to keep control on dirt,” said Karen Mentus, a local resident. “And that road narrows out, it can be muddy.”

The sheriff’s office says the 16-year-old passenger was able to get out of the vehicle, but the driver had to be cut out by emergency responders.

She was taken by helicopter to Maine Medical Center with fractures in her legs and arms, deputies say.

[Subscribe to our free morning newsletter and get the latest headlines in your inbox]

“She was conscious and alert the entire time,” Capt. Scott Stewart said. “In fact, she was on the phone with her mother at the time deputies arrived. How she managed to find her cellphone in that is surprising.”

The Maine School Administrative District 17 superintendent says the driver attends the Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School and that he is happy the crash didn’t end up being worse.

“They are very lucky given the impact,” Stewart said.

The sheriff’s office reconstruction team is investigating this crash.

Follow BDN Portland on Facebook for the latest news in Greater Portland and southern Maine.