Former lobster plant worker charged after allegedly threatening manager

• November 10, 2018 1:06 pm

A former employee of Maine Fair Trade Lobster in Prospect Harbor was arrested on Friday after he allegedly communicated threats to his former manager, according to Gouldsboro police.

Police said in a post shared on Facebook that Angel Luis Valle Rodriguez, 47, of Ellsworth and Puerto Rico was investigated after they received a complaint about him last week from the lobster processing company. One of the alleged threats included a post shared on social media that showed Rodriguez reportedly holding a handgun, which police later determined to have been a BB gun.

Nevertheless, after the investigation, Rodriguez was arrested and charged with Class C terrorizing and taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth. If found guilty, the former lobster processing plant worker could be sentenced to as much as five years in prison and be fined as much as $5,000.

Maine Fair Trade Lobster was opened in 2012 in the former Stinson sardine cannery in Prospect Harbor. It is joint venture between East Coast Seafood and Garbo Lobster, and is one of the largest processors of live lobster in the state.