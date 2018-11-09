UMaine basketball: Women open Saturday at home; men conclude road trip at San Francisco

Courtesy of Peter Buehner Courtesy of Peter Buehner

• November 9, 2018 5:24 pm

Women’s basketball

Maine vs. Toledo

Time, site: Saturday, 1 p.m., Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, Maine

Records: UMaine 0-0, Toledo 0-0

Series, last meeting: Toledo leads 2-0, Toledo 65-64 (OT) on 11/30/17

Key players, Maine: 6-1 G Blanca Millan (17.5 points per game, 5.1 rebounds, 3 steals, 1.6 assists), 5-10 G Tanesha Sutton (12.1 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 2.9 apg, 1.9 spg), 6-1 F Fanny Wadling (6.4 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 1.9 apg), 5-6 G Dor Saar (5.6 ppg, 2.9 apg, 2.3 rpg), 5-8 G Parise Rossignol (5.4 ppg, 2.1 rpg), 5-4; Toledo: 6-2 C Kaayla McIntyre (16 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.4 blocks), 5-7 G Mikaela Boyd (12.1 ppg, 8 rpg, 4.2 apg, 2.2 spg), 5-6 G Marielle Santucci (6.4 ppg, 4.1 apg, 2.5 rpg, 1.5 spg), 5-10 G Sara Rokkanen (4 ppg, 1.6 apg, 1.5 rpg), 5-10 F Sara St-Fort (2.6 ppg, 3.1 rpg)

Game notes: Toledo returns three of its top four scorers off its 18-15 team that reached the second round of the Women’s NIT. It was the Rockets’ seventh consecutive postseason appearance. Maine is coming off its first America East tourney title and NCAA Tournament appearance since 2004 and has four of its five starters back. The Rockets rallied from a 10-point deficit in the final 4:44 of regulation en route to its overtime win over UMaine last season. Two top-notch, well-rounded guards will be on display in Toledo’s Boyd and UMaine’s Millan. Boyd had 18 points, nine rebounds, six steals and five assists versus UMaine, while Millan had 16 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists. Boyd’s layup with two seconds left forced overtime. Boyd was a third team All-MAC selection and Millan was a first team All-America East pick, and both were chosen to the All-Defensive team in their respective leagues. McIntyre was a third team All-MAC pick. Three-time MAC Coach of the Year Tricia Cullop is 220-111 in 10 seasons at Toledo.

Men’s basketball

Maine vs. San Francisco

Time, site: 5 p.m. Saturday, Sobrato Center, San Francisco, California

Records: UMaine 0-2, San Francisco 1-0

Series: First meeting

Key players, UMaine: 6-5 G Isaiah White (16.5 points per game, 3.5 rebounds per game), 5-10 G Terion Moss (10.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg), 6-8 F Vilgot Larsson (8.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg), 6-7 F Andrew Fleming (7.5 ppg, 6.0 ppg); San Francisco (2017-18 statistics): 5-11 G Frankie Ferrari (11.4 ppg), 6-5 G Jordan Rotinho (10.7 ppg, .415 3-point percentage), 6-9 F Matt McCarthy (8.2 ppg, 5.8 rpg), 6-7 F Nate Renfro (6.1 ppg, 5.3 rpg)

Game notes: UMaine enters the final game of its season-opening three-game Western swing coming off a 75-61 loss at Utah on Thursday night. The Black Bears earned a career-high 24 points from White, while Moss came off the UMaine bench to score 13 points in 29 minutes. Moss, the 2018 Mr. Maine Basketball from Portland, has four assists and just two turnovers in 57 minutes over two games. UMaine trailed 45-28 at halftime but outscored the Utes 33-30 in the second half. The University of San Francisco finished 22-17 a year ago and reached the championship round of the College Basketball Invitational (CBI) postseason tournament before losing a best-of-three series to North Texas — UMaine will play at North Texas on Nov. 20. Ferrari was a first-team All-West Coast Conference choice last winter as USF reached the second round of the WCC tourney before being eliminated by Gonzaga. Charles Minlend, a 6-4 senior guard and a preseason All-WCC pick last year, is back after missing the season due to labrum surgery. Minlend scored a team-high 16 points as USF opened this season with a 76-42 victory at UC-Davis of the Big West Conference on Tuesday. Rotinho added 14 points against the Aggies while McCarthy had 11 points and eight rebounds. UMaine next plays at North Carolina State on Nov. 17 and at North Texas three days later, with both games part of the Wolfpack Classic tournament.