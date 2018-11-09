Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018: Maine not for sale, misinformation is power in Belfast, tax carbon

November 9, 2018 12:00 pm

Maine not for sale

Maine is not for sale. The 145-mile Central Maine Power corridor will destroy Maine. We get none of the power generated. It will go to Massachusetts, and it’ll never benefit Maine. Instead, it will pollute our air and destroy our forests. It will destroy the state of Maine, and — the hugest insult — we get no vote.

This project is going to kill animals and endanger the people of western Maine. One of those areas will be 20 minutes from my family. We have lived in Maine generation after generation because we love this state.

There are other smarter ways to get green energy into Maine and have it be for us. We keep selling off our clean energy, which makes no sense for Maine. It should benefit our future and not Massachusetts. Please push back on this. We need whoever is saying anything and can stop the company that seeks to kill our home so they can make money.

Michelle Bowen

Buckfield

Misinformation is power in Belfast

I am a concerned student and citizen and native. I am concerned with the the environment, with the economic viability of where I live, for the future I hope to see in Belfast and for the authenticity of the place I call home.

I am concerned the so-called informed public rejects the science behind the salmon farm project. Since February, I have searched scientific databases for case studies, peer-reviewed journals and information about the net-pen and land-based aquaculture industries. I have reached out to those in the industry, interviewing, connecting and learning about the environmental impacts and the economic viability of a project such as this. I have developed my own analysis, citing these resources, that are truly science based.

How frustrating it is to live in a world where people do not wish to learn. I have attended numerous public meetings, I have spoken at all but one, and not once have I felt heard by the people of my community against the project. Knowledge is power, but in Belfast so is misinformation.

This project has the opportunity to provide so much. Let’s not shut it down too soon.

Alicia Gaiero

Belfast

Improve child care

I am a child care professional working with infants and toddlers and write in response to the Oct. 11 OpEd about how Maine can give young parents and their kids a boost. I am concerned over the state of care available for infants in Maine and agree that with enough support, our youngest parents are an asset to our state. Improved access to high-quality child care across demographics would benefit everyone — even older parents with established careers need quality care or they will leave the state to find it.

Research shows that high-quality early care benefits children and their communities for their whole lives — economically, socially and academically. However, funding and support for these early years are neglected. Spaces are limited and sometimes of poor quality. Along with improving the care of our youngest, a strong, well-regulated network of child care providers would help keep young families in Maine and allow more parents to enter the workforce.

For the past eight years, stakeholders have been left out of important decision-making conversations and the focus has been on deregulation rather than quality. Federal funding that could have strengthened our existing system has been left on the table. Our next governor should support efforts to get an accurate picture of our current child care landscape; maximize federal funding available to improve this workforce’s access to education, professional development and consultation services; and make quality child care accessible to everyone. Our state requires this to thrive.

Katie Wright

Harpswell

Tax carbon

If the hurricanes in the south have taught us anything, it is that we need to act on climate change now to protect our country and our people. In Maine, so much of our industry is based on its natural beauty and resources, much of which will be threatened as weather events intensify and pests move north. We need to act on climate change now, and I believe the best way to do this is through a carbon tax and dividend.

A carbon tax and dividend allows us to gradually shift our energy from fossil fuels to clean energy, all while protecting American citizens from growing government. It has been shown to stimulate the economy and encourage green growth. The dividend from the tax will be divided equally between all citizens, protecting low-income families from being disadvantaged. Because low-income families typically have a smaller carbon footprint than wealthier families, but everyone is getting an even share returned, low-income families come out ahead.

It is critical to address climate change in the state of Maine to protect our natural resources, and we must do so in a way that protects low-income families. A carbon tax and dividend does just that.

Christine Seibert

Bangor

Save the moose

While scrolling through my photos of past trips to Baxter State Park, I realized that in years past every trip included a photo of a moose. This year, I made a half-dozen multi-day trips to the park to both the north and south ends, and not only did I not see a moose, but it was only outside the park that I even saw evidence of moose.

Last year, my visits resulted in no moose sightings, and two years ago, I brought a young grandniece and grandnephew to Roaring Brook for an overnight stay. My nephew was a moose fanatic who had never seen a moose. I promised him that by staying at Roaring Brook and going out early in the morning and in the evening, we would be guaranteed to see moose at Sandy Stream Pond. But after all our efforts, including many trips to the pond at optimal times, no moose were seen.

I know there are moose in the park. I was awakened recently by a bull in rut. But the frequency of observing moose in the wild in Maine has been greatly diminished. We are in the midst of another moose hunt. Let us hope the state will balance the interest of the many who want to only observe moose in the wild with those who hunt. Moose hunting is prohibited in Baxter State Part, but unfortunately moose know no boundaries.

Janice Kasper

Swanville