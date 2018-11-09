November 09, 2018
State Latest News | Poll Questions | Election Results | CD2 Predictions | Jessica Grindle
State

Man admits he threatened to shoot neighbors bringing food

Stock image | Pixabay
Stock image | Pixabay
The Associated Press

A Maine man admitted he threatened to shoot his neighbors with a shotgun as they tried to bring him a plate of food.

Bruce Roy was ordered to serve four months behind bars with the rest of the three-year term for criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon suspended. Portland Press Herald reports he was also sentenced to two years’ probation during the Tuesday hearing in Augusta.

Police say Roy rejected a meal from two neighbors before threatening to shoot them with a loaded shotgun.

Police say the victim and a neighboring woman were trying to bring food to Roy because he had mentioned not eating.

During Roy’s probation, he is prohibited from possessing firearms and must undergo a psychological evaluation and counseling.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like