Richmond home significantly damaged in overnight fire

• November 9, 2018 9:40 am

A home on Weymouth Street in Richmond was heavily damaged after a chimney fire spread into the walls early Friday morning.

Richmond firefighters were called at 1:23 a.m. to 10 Weymouth St. for a reported chimney fire but upon arrival found smoke pouring from the eaves and the walls of the 2½-story wood-framed home, Assistant Chief Michael Vashon of the Richmond Fire Department said Friday.

“We went in and the fire was in the walls immediately inside the door,” he said. “After about 15 minutes, we found it had extended from the first to the second floor, and we requested additional crews.”

Firefighters from Gardiner, Bowdoin, Bowdoinham, Topsham, Dresden, Litchfield, Wiscasset, Randolph and Pittston assisted Richmond crews at the scene, while Woolwich firefighters provided station coverage.

The fire was under control at 4:22 a.m., Vashon said, and firefighters cleared the scene just before 5 a.m.

Damage was largely contained to the center of the house, around the chimney on both floors, he said.

The couple who live at the home were outside before firefighters arrived. Vashon said they stayed with relatives in the area but were given contact information for the American Red Cross.

Vashon said he was not aware of any pets living at the house.