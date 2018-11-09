Brunswick man charged with five counts of felony arson

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• November 9, 2018 12:59 pm

Updated: November 9, 2018 2:14 pm

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A local man accused of starting a string of fires along railroad tracks in Brunswick in August has been indicted on 14 counts, including five counts of arson.

David J. Burch, 41, of Brunswick was indicted by a Cumberland County grand jury on those charges as well as one Class C felony count of aggravated criminal mischief with damage totaling more than $2,000, and seven misdemeanors including five counts of failure to control or report a dangerous fire, and one count each of reckless conduct, theft and refusing to submit to arrest, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office.

Burch was arrested the afternoon of Aug. 27 after police allegedly saw him set the fifth of five fires behind businesses on Bath Road.

Just before 3 p.m., firefighters were called to Walmart on Tibbetts Drive for a report of a fire behind the building, Brunswick Fire Chief Ken Brillant said at the time.

At 4:36 p.m., another caller reported a dumpster fire behind Shaw’s Supermarket in Merrymeeting Plaza, on the other side of Bath Road along the railroad tracks.

Less than an hour later, firefighters were called to Petsmart, also in Merrymeeting Plaza, to extinguish a fire in a pile of pallets. While firefighters were extinguishing that blaze, they took a report of a small pile of tires and trash burning along the railroad tracks farther down Bath Road behind Autometrics, Brillant said.

While at that fire, crews allegedly spotted a man along the tracks, setting a fire, Brunswick police Cmdr. Thomas Garrepy said at the time.

Brillant said the pallet fire behind Petsmart also burned equipment on a loading dock door and melted a set of lights, but otherwise there was no significant damage.