On Deck, a sports calendar for Nov. 9, 2018

Pixabay stock image | BDN Pixabay stock image | BDN

November 8, 2018 9:30 pm

ICE HOCKEY

BREWER — Brewer Youth Hockey is accepting registrations for its Learn to Skate and Learn to Play Hockey sessions at Penobscot Ice Arena, 90 Acme Road. There is a second 12-week session at 12:40 p.m. Sundays starting in mid-January and costs $75. Three-year-olds skate for $33. Contact Kevin Nilsson at vpinstructional@brewerhockey.org, Paul Pangburn at Pangburn11@gmail.com or George Bishop at girlscoordinator@brewerhockey.org. Rental gear and scholarship funds available. To register, go to: brewerhockey.org

PICKLEBALL

Weekly Schedules

HAMPDEN — Armstrong Tennis Center, 60 Mecaw Road; Tuesdays and Thursdays: Open play, 5-8 p.m., Wednesdays: Open “Experienced” play; Saturdays: Open “All Levels” play, 10 a.m. to noon

OLD TOWN — Old Town-Orono YMCA, 472 Stillwater Ave.; Mondays: Open “All Levels” play, 9 a.m. to noon; Fridays: Open “All Levels” Play, 9 a.m. to noon

ROAD RACING

ROBBINSTON — The first Addison Coty Memorial Turkey Trot 5K will be held Saturday, Nov. 24, at the Robbinston Elementary School; Addy’s Mini Gobblers Fun Run at 9 a.m., followed by the Turkey Trot at 10 a.m.; $20 for the Turkey Trot, $10 for fun run, includes a T-shirt; register at Calais High School during school hours, at the Robbinston Elementary School beginning at 7:30 a.m. on race day, or online at localraces.com and search Addison Coty Memorial Turkey Trot.

SPORTS CARDS/MEMORABILIA

BANGOR — Certified vintage sports card and memorabilia appraiser Michael Osacky, who in Forbes Magazine in 2017 was called the dean of Cracker Jack baseball card historians, will provide free appraisals of sports cards, autographs, ticket stubs, advertising, unopened packs and other items, on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the Holiday Inn, 404 Odlin Road; to RSVP, contact Osacky at MIchael@baseballintheattic.com or call him at 312-379-9090