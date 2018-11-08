Kennebunkport voters approve moratorium on medical marijuana stores

Steven Senne | AP Steven Senne | AP

• November 8, 2018 4:50 pm

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine — Voter turnout was roughly 80 percent with residents supporting all five local referendum questions at the polls Tuesday.

In a town where voter turnout is always above the state average, a steady stream of residents arrived at Village Fire Station all day, according to Town Clerk Tracey O’Roak. She said the turnout included over 700 absentee ballots turned in before Tuesday.

“It was steady all day, we usually have a lull in the afternoon, but we never had that, it was constant,” O’Roak said.

Question 1 asked voters to approve a temporary moratorium on retail medical marijuana storefronts in town. Residents voted 1,254 in favor and 965 against. The moratorium will be in effect for 180 days, giving the town time to study the effect on public safety and town resources, and, if necessary, prepare ordinance provisions that would govern retail marijuana stores.

Other referendum questions asked for clarifying changes to the waterfront, victualer’s licensing and the wireless telecommunications ordinances and all passed by a wide margin.