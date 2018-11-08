Woman extricated from SUV, flown to hospital after Wiscasset crash

Jessica Clifford | Lincoln County News Jessica Clifford | Lincoln County News

• November 8, 2018 5:34 pm

A Wiscasset woman was extricated from her SUV and flown to a hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Wiscasset the night of Wednesday, Nov. 7. The extent of her injuries is unknown, Wiscasset Assistant Fire Chief Nick Merry said.

Alyssa Payson, 32, who recently moved to Wiscasset, was driving a Mitsubishi SUV south on Willow Lane when it left the road on the southbound side, officials said. The SUV came to rest in the woods.

Payson was found unconscious, but breathing, and required “extensive extrication” because “her feet were trapped,” Merry said. She was the only person in the car.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash. According to Chief Deputy Rand Maker, investigators suspect alcohol or drugs may have been a factor.

A Wiscasset ambulance drove the woman to Wiscasset Middle High School, where a LifeFlight helicopter landed to take her to a hospital. Merry did not know which hospital.

The SUV’s airbag deployed and the vehicle was totaled, Merry said.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Wiscasset Ambulance Service and Wiscasset Fire Department arrived on the scene. The Alna Fire Department set up the LifeFlight landing zone, Merry said.

The Lincoln County Communications Center dispatched emergency services at 10:29 p.m.