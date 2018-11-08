Bangor Republican defeats incumbent county treasurer in race he didn’t expect to win

Contributed | BDN Contributed | BDN

• November 8, 2018 2:12 pm

Republican John Hiatt has pulled off a win in a race for Penobscot County treasurer that he didn’t expect to win.

As of midday Thursday, the Bangor Republican had claimed a 304-vote lead over incumbent Treasurer Dan Tremble, a Democrat, in Tuesday’s election. Hiatt’s preliminary vote total was 31,122 to Tremble’s 30,818 with all but one precinct reporting results.

County Treasurer, Penobscot County Penobscot County John Hiatt (R) 31122 50.2% Daniel Tremble (D) 30818 49.8% Precincts Reporting 63 of 64

Tremble was first elected to the post in 2006 and is serving his third term. He ran for the position unopposed in 2010 and 2014.

“I didn’t think I was going to win, but I had faith in the Republican Party’s turnout,” Hiatt said Thursday.

Tremble won in Bangor and most surrounding towns, but smaller, more rural towns voted for Hiatt.

“I’m assuming I lost,” Tremble said Thursday morning. “But I’m still waiting for the official results.” Tremble said he congratulated Hiatt after unofficial results from some of the last towns to report their tallies came in.

On Tuesday, Hiatt was also elected to the Bangor School Committee, so he will serve in both positions. Tremble also serves as a Bangor city councilor.