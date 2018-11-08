2 cars strike and kill pedestrian in Caribou

Christopher Bouchard | Aroostook Republican Christopher Bouchard | Aroostook Republican

• November 8, 2018 4:49 pm

CARIBOU, Maine — Two vehicles struck and killed a male pedestrian crossing South Main Street near Big Cheese Pizza just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7, according to the Caribou Police Department.

The man was first hit at 4:53 p.m. by a 2002 Buick Century traveling north that was operated by Sharon McGee of Caribou, according to a news release police issued Thursday morning. The impact knocked the individual into the southbound lane where he was struck a second time by a 2018 Toyota Camry driven by Lola McBreairty of Caribou.

The name of the victim will be released after family members are notified. Officer Kegan McPherson continues to investigate the incident. No further information is being released at this time.

Caribou police were assisted by members of the Maine State Police, Maine Warden Service, Presque Isle Police, and the Caribou Fire and Ambulance departments. They remained on the scene until roughly 7:30 p.m. A portion of the road was closed during this time.

In their release, police reminded individuals to “please use caution while walking after dark, use crosswalks, wear light colored clothing and, as always, be safe.”

This story originally appeared on The County.