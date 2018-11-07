Pete Warner | BDN Pete Warner | BDN

November 7, 2018 6:00 pm

UMaine men continue road trip with game at Utah|

Men’s basketball

MAINE vs. UTAH

Time, site: 9 p.m. Thursday, Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City, Utah

Records: UMaine 0-1, Utah 0-0

Series: First meeting

Key players (2017-2018 statistics): UMaine — 6-5 G Isaiah White (11.1 points per game, 4.6 rebounds per game), 6-7 F Andrew Fleming (9.7 ppg, 5.3 ppg); Utah — 6-2 G Sedrick Barefield (12.0 ppg in 2017-18), 6-7 F Donnie Tillman (7.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg), 7-0 C/F Jayce Johnson 5.5 ppg, 5.4 rpg), 6-3 G Parker VanDyne (4.0 ppg), 7-0 C Novak Topalovic (10.7 ppg, 6.8 rpg at Idaho State)

Game notes: UMaine continues its season-opening Western road swing with its second game in three nights after a 62-50 loss at Denver on Tuesday. The Black Bears were competitive in their opener, taking a 39-38 lead on a 3-pointer by freshman Terion Moss of Portland with 11:05 remaining. But UMaine scored just 11 points the rest of the way and struggled with its shooting throughout the contest at 31 percent (18 of 58) from the field. Utah is coming off its fifth straight 20-win season under head coach and former NBA player Larry Krystkowiak last season. The Utes finished 23-12 and advanced to the championship game of the NIT before losing to Penn State 82-66. Graduate transfer Topalovic was first in rebounding and fourth in scoring for Idaho State of the Big Sky Conference last winter. Timmy Allen, a 6-6 forward, is the top incoming freshman. He scored a team-high 18 points with seven rebounds and four assists in Utah’s 96-76 exhibition win over the College of Idaho. UMaine concludes its Western swing at the University of San Francisco on Saturday at 5 p.m.