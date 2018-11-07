November 07, 2018
Boston Celtics Latest News | Poll Questions | Maine Election Central | Janet Mills | Election 2018
Boston Celtics

Celtic’s Kyrie Irving fined $25K for throwing ball into stands

David Zalubowski | AP
David Zalubowski | AP
Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving, right, rives past Denver Nuggets guard Gary Harris in the second half of an NBA basketball game on Monday in Denver. The Nuggets won 115-107.
The Associated Press

Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for throwing a basketball into the stands after a game.

The fine was handed down Tuesday by league discipline executive Kiki VanDeWeghe.

The incident occurred at the end of the Celtics’ 115-107 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Monday night.

Irving was mad that Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray took a 3-point shot with the clock winding down when Denver already had put away the game. Murray, who already had scored 48 points, said he was trying to reach 50.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like