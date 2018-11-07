Human remains found in Blue Hill

John Clarke Russ | BDN John Clarke Russ | BDN

• November 7, 2018 5:56 pm

Updated: November 7, 2018 7:30 pm

Maine State Police said a deer hunter discovered human remains in the woods off Grindleville Road in Blue Hill the morning of Nov. 7.

The hunter contacted the Maine Warden Service who then arrived on the scene along with state police detectives and the state medical examiner’s office, according to a release from Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The remains were recovered and transported to the medical examiner’s office in Augusta. Beginning Thursday, they will be examined and an identification will be made, McCausland said.

“State Police have been looking for 37 year old Jessica Grindle of Blue Hill since August when she was reported missing,” McCausland said in the release. “Searches have taken place for her around two ponds near the Blue Hill-Sedgwick town line. The Grindleville Road is near that area.”