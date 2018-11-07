Maine man dies after motorcycle strikes school bus

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• November 7, 2018 9:16 pm

Updated: November 7, 2018 9:17 pm

A Baileyville man died Wednesday afternoon after a motorcycle he was operating struck a school bus on Route 191 in Cathance Township, according to police.

No children were on the bus at the time, according to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Nicholas Palladino, 34, was driving the motorcycle north on the highway around 2:45 p.m. when it crossed the centerline of the highway and struck the southbound bus. Palladino died as a result of the collision, which caused the bus to catch on fire.

Wayne Seeley, 72, of Edmunds Township was driving the bus at the time. No injuries to Seeley were reported, but he was taken to Calais Regional Hospital as a precaution, police said.

Additional details about the collision were unavailable Wednesday evening.

The crash remains under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Maine Warden Service and Maine State Police.