November 07, 2018
National Politics

Democrat Evers defeats Wisconsin’s Scott Walker in gubernatorial race

Steve Apps | Wisconsin State Journal via AP
Wisconsin Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers speaks during an event before the start of a gubernatorial debate with incumbent GOP Gov. Scott Walker in Madison, Wisconsin, Oct. 19, 2018.
The Associated Press

Democrat Tony Evers has defeated Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, denying the polarizing Republican and one-time presidential candidate a third term.

Evers’ win on Tuesday is a huge victory for Democrats, who couldn’t find the recipe to take out Walker in three previous elections, including a 2012 recall.

Evers campaigned on the promise of cutting middle-class income taxes, eliminating a tax credit program for manufacturers and possibly raising the gas tax to pay for roads.

Evers is a former teacher who’s been state schools superintendent since 2009. He turned his understated personality to his advantage in the campaign, arguing that voters were tired of divisiveness and yearned for more collegial politics.

 

