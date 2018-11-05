Hunters have bagged more than 8,000 deer after 8 days of firearms season

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

• November 5, 2018 1:00 pm

Updated: November 5, 2018 1:33 pm

After eight days of firearms hunting for deer, Maine hunters have tagged an average of about 1,000 deer per day, according to wildlife biologist Nathan Bieber of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Bieber, the state’s deer biologist, shared preliminary estimates of the deer harvest on a day-by-day basis on Monday, tapping into the state’s online big-game registration system. That system is in its first year of operation.

[Sign up for our weekly outdoors newsletter]

According to Bieber, hunters tagged 2,402 deer on the opening day of firearms season, Oct. 27. That followed an estimated 1,025 deer taken Oct. 20, Youth Deer Day. The estimated total after eight days of firearms hunting stands at 8,149 deer.

The day-by-day totals thus far — Youth Deer Day: 1,025; Saturday, Oct. 27: 2,402; Monday, Oct. 29: 962; Tuesday, Oct. 30: 942; Wednesday, Oct. 31: 742; Thursday, Nov. 1: 589; Friday, Nov. 2: 614; Saturday, Nov. 3: 873.

“Numbers will change as we correct records and go through sex-age corrections using our bio-data, but these [numbers] should be close,” Bieber said.

[Orrington fifth-grader bags 5-pointer on Youth Deer Day]

Last year, a total of 27,233 deer were harvested in Maine using all methods: conventional firearms, archery equipment and black powder weapons.

The regular firearms season ends Nov. 24.

Those totals have been recorded despite some soggy weather.

“We’ve had a rainy start to our season, particularly on Saturdays,” Bieber said in an email. “The evening of the opener was rainy and many areas, and the second Saturday was very rainy and windy almost statewide.”

[Officials enlist Mainers’ deer knowledge to help manage the herd]

There’s plenty of time left in the season for some more typical deer hunting weather — crisp and cold — to arrive.

“We have nearly a monthlong season, though, so we’ll have to see how the rest of it shapes up,” Bieber said.