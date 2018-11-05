Man arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot up Maine business

Photo courtesy of Kennebunk Police Department Photo courtesy of Kennebunk Police Department

• November 5, 2018 1:24 pm

KENNEBUNK, Maine — A Kennebunk man was arrested Sunday after allegedly threatening to shoot a number of people at a local business where he formerly worked.

Benjamin A. Mildner, 31, was arrested by Kennebunk Police Sunday morning and charged with terrorizing, a class D misdemeanor, following an investigation into a report that he told another employee he would return to the business with the intent of shooting people. Deputy Police Chief Mike Nugent said officers learned of the threat late Saturday night and began an investigation.

Police are not identifying the business, Nugent said.

Mildner, who ended his employment with the business on his own sometime in late October, did not have access to any firearms, according to law enforcement officials. He was taken to the York County Jail and released after posting bail, with conditions that he not return to the business or have contact with employees.

A Class D misdemeanor carries a penalty of up to a $500 fine and or up to 30 days in jail.

A court date has not been set.