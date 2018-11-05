November 06, 2018
Portland

Motorcyclist injured after colliding with van in Windham

Stock image | Pixabay
By CBS 13

A van and motorcycle collided Monday morning in Windham, sending both operators to the hospital, according to police.

A Dodge van driven by Robyn Sirois, 41, of Windham was turning onto Route 302 from Pettingill Road about 7:45 a.m. when a motorcycle driven by 46-year-old Sean LaChance of Naples was riding by and unable to avoid the van, according to police.

LaChance was thrown from the motorcycle, police said.

Both LaChance and Sirois were taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, according to police. The nature of their injuries wasn’t immediately clear.

The crash is still under investigation.

 

