Greater Portland buses offer free rides on Election Day

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• November 5, 2018 4:42 pm

PORTLAND, Maine — To help voters get to the polls on Election Day, METRO will provide free bus service all day on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.

Officials say all METRO routes, including METRO BREEZ express service between Portland, Yarmouth, Freeport, and Brunswick, METRO’s newest Husky Line service to Gorham, and Route 3 Crosstown service, will be free to ride throughout the day for all METRO passengers.

[Subscribe to our free morning newsletter and get the latest headlines in your inbox]

“A lack of transportation should never stand between voters and their access to polling locations,” said METRO General Manger Greg Jordan. “This marks the third year that METRO is providing free rides on Election Day.”

For additional information and details on METRO service, including route maps and schedules, visit gpmetro.org; email info@gpmetro.org; or call 207-774-0351.

Follow BDN Portland on Facebook for the latest news in Greater Portland and southern Maine.