NH cities say they’re losing thousands in truck registration revenues to Maine

Rich Beauchesne | Portsmouth Herald

• November 5, 2018 1:11 pm

Updated: November 5, 2018 1:47 pm

New Hampshire communities are losing a lot of revenue because the state of Maine allows nongovernment agents to register fleets of trucks from the Granite State for less, said Portsmouth Revenue Administrator/Tax Collector Becky Benvenuti.

One small New Hampshire town, she said, recently lost $17,000 in registration revenue for a single fleet of trucks, she said.

“It’s ironic,” Benvenuti said. “Because we work very hard to ensure nonresidents cannot register their vehicles in New Hampshire without proving residency.”

The lost registration revenue was a topic of discussion during an Oct. 26 meeting of the Portsmouth City Council’s Legislative Subcommittee when Councilor Chris Dwyer said, “The amount of money going to Maine is huge.” To thwart it, she said, municipal leaders across New Hampshire are making it a priority to draft a bill to increase the penalty for registering New Hampshire-based trucks in Maine.

The current penalty, Dwyer said, is $100, while the communities where the truck fleets are headquartered are losing thousands of dollars.

Dwyer has asked the New Hampshire Municipal Association to support legislation that would increase the fines for registering New Hampshire-based trucks in Maine and step up law enforcement to police the practice. According to a memo she authored, the $100 fine currently on the books is “insignificant” compared to “low-cost multi-year registrations.”

Dwyer said there is no current bill to change the law establishing a $100 fine, but the New Hampshire Tax Collectors Association is expected to introduce one.

Benvenuti explained that New Hampshire residents are required, after living in the state for 30 days, to register their vehicles in New Hampshire. But in Maine, she said, the freelance agents are lawfully allowed to register out-of-state vehicles in that state.

The Portsmouth tax collector said she discovered the practice by accident a few years ago when the owner of a small fleet of Portsmouth-based trucks told her he was going to register them through an independent agent in Maine. She said it was then she went to the internet and discovered Maine agents legally soliciting registrations for New Hampshire truck fleets.

She said she convinced the owner of the Portsmouth trucks to register his fleet in Portsmouth because that’s what New Hampshire law requires.

Benvenuti said she contacted one independent Maine agent, told the person she lives in New Hampshire and wanted to register her vehicle in Maine. She said she was told she could, as long as she used a Maine “trailer agent.”

The cost savings varies, Benvenuti said, though does not benefit the owner of a passenger vehicle. Maine agents can register out-of-state truck fleets for up to 12 years at a time, while cost-savings variables include the individual agent’s fee, the number of trucks and length of the registrations, she said. She said when the New Hampshire trucks are registered in Maine, they use the nongovernment agent’s address as the address for the trucks.

“There are big fleets of trucks no longer registering in New Hampshire,” she said. “It’s really significant and there’s no way of tracking it.”

Benvenuti said it’s “an easy business decision” to take a $100 fine if caught and enforcement is a low priority for law enforcement agencies.

The Portsmouth tax collector said she reviewed a data file last year and noticed “one of our fleets was missing.” She said she contacted the truck fleet owner by letter, with help from the Department of Motor Vehicles, and informed the person they were in violation of New Hampshire law.

“They came back and registered” in Portsmouth, she said.

Benvenuti said she’s been working with the state Tax Collectors Association, the New Hampshire Municipal Association and the DMV to brainstorm language for legislation to try to enforce New Hampshire law.

“It’s unethical,” she said. “You’re inviting residents from other states to break their own laws.”