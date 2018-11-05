November 06, 2018
Bangor Latest News | Poll Questions | Election 2018 | Paul LePage | Maine Senate Race
Bangor

Watch this video of a young bull moose running across the UMaine campus

By Emily Burnham, BDN Staff

While driving to basketball practice Sunday morning, University of Maine junior John Williams was shocked to see a young bull moose trotting along Flagstaff Road on campus, between D.P. Corbett and Murray halls.

Williams, one of several student managers for the men’s basketball team, managed to grab his phone and shoot a brief video of the moose, which was moving along at a rapid clip.

[Sign up for our Morning Update newsletter]

“I’ve definitely seen deer on campus, but I’ve never seen a moose,” Williams, a Portland native, said. “I’ve never seen a moose ever, in fact.”

The video was posted to social media, and it has since received thousands of views over the past two days.

Have you ever had a close encounter with a moose in a heavily populated area? Share your encounter in the comments.

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like