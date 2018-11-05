November 06, 2018
Need a lift to the polls? Bangor-area Community Connector has you covered.

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Passengers board a Community Connector bus in downtown Bangor in August 2013.
By Eesha Pendharkar, BDN Staff
The Bangor area’s bus service will help out voters in need of a ride to the polls Tuesday by offering free bus rides throughout the day on Election Day.

All Community Connector routes in Bangor, Brewer, Hampden, Veazie, Orono and Old Town will be free.

The Hampden route passes by the Cross Insurance Center, Bangor’s polling location.

“We’re encouraging people to get out and vote. It’s really important,” said Sherri Clark, operations officer for the Community Connector. “We also want new riders to use the bus.”

Buses in the Portland area will also be free to all riders Tuesday.

 

