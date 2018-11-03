November 3, 2018 7:00 am

Maine college football capsules for Nov. 3|

MAINE vs. TOWSON

Time, site: Saturday, 4 p.m., Johnny Unitas Stadium, Towson, Md.

Records: UMaine 5-3 (4-1 Colonial Athletic Association), Towson 6-2 (4-1)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 7-6, Towson 10-7 on 11/7/15

Quarterbacks, UMaine: Chris Ferguson (112-for-187, 1,205 yards, 8 touchdowns, 6 interceptions); Towson: Tom Flacco (179-for-275, 2,201 yds., 19 TDs, 8 INTs)

Top rushers, UMaine: Ramon Jefferson (73 carries, 394 yds., 2 TDs), Joe Fitzpatrick (96-372-3); Towson: Tom Flacco (107-570-4), Shane Simpson (97-488-6)

Top receivers, UMaine: Earnest Edwards (32 receptions, 494 yds., 3 TDs), Micah Wright (30-345-4), Drew Belcher (27-170-0), Jaquan Blair (26-384-2); Towson: Shane Leatherbury (45-663-4), Jabari Allen (33-385-5), Sam Callahan (28-382-2), Shane Simpson (20-212-3)

Defensive leaders, UMaine: Deshawn Stevens (70 tackles, 7 sacks), Sterling Sheffield (53 tackles, 8.5 sacks), Taji Lowe (46 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss), Darrius Hart (42 tackles, 2 INTs); Towson: Diondre Wallace (66 tackles), Robert Heyward (64 tackles, 5.5 TFL), Keon Paye (55 tackles)

Game notes: This battle for first place matches the CAA’s most prolific offense in Towson (481.9 ypg, 39.8 points per game) against the top defense in Maine (248.4 ypg). Flacco is the brother of Baltimore Ravens QB Joe Flacco. Flacco, who played two years at Western Michigan and was at Rutgers last season, leads the league in total offense (346.4 ypg) and passing (275.1 ypg) and is the CAA’s No. 4 rusher. Simpson leads CAA in all-purpose yards (189.9) and UMaine’s Edwards is fourth (117.5). UMaine needs to exploit the Towson defense (377.2 ypg) and control the ball. UMaine has the nation’s best rush defense (60.4 ypg). Wright is expected to return from an ankle injury.

HUSSON vs. GALLAUDET

Time, site: Saturday, noon, Winkin Complex, Bangor

Records: Husson 6-2 (5-0 Eastern Collegiate Football Conference); Gallaudet 3-3 (3-1)

Series, last meeting: Tied 5-5, Husson 48-21 on 10/21/17

Quarterbacks, Husson: Cory Brandon (128 of 198, 1,708 yds., 20 TDs, 6 INTs); Gallaudet: Lance Wood (9-23, 150 yds., 1 TD, 1 INT), Logan Taylor (10-20, 117 yds., 1 INT)

Top rushers, Husson: Solomon Hassen (115 carries, 695 yds., 9 TDs), Miece Loureiro (114-654-6), ; Gallaudet: Cassmeir Hutchinson (43-473-2), R.J. Randle (53-293-1), Damonte Bray (29-269-2)

Top receivers, Husson: Kyle Gaudet (44 rec., 614 yds., 7 TDs), Keyshaun Robinson (23-369-7), Ty Bassett (21-247-2), Tyler Halls (19-214-3); Gallaudet: L.J. Watson (13-260, 2 TD), Dylan Mento (12-208, 2 TD)

Defensive leaders, Husson: Elvin Suazo (57 tackles, 5 sacks), Derek Barden (35 tackles, 4.5 sacks), Jake Dobos (34 tackles), Frank Curran (31 tackles, 5 sacks), Quan Soyini (25 tackles, 3 INTs); Gallaudet: DeMontrai Lewis (38 tackles, 4 sacks), Mauricio Orozco (38 tackles, 2 INT)

Game notes: Husson plays its final ECFC game before moving to the Commonwealth Coast Football ranks in 2019, and with a win can clinch its third straight conference title and NCAA Division III tournament berth. The Eagles have outscored ECFC foes 241-65 this season. This game matches a Husson rushing defense ranked sixth in NCAA Division III (51.5 ypg) against a Gallaudet ground game that has produced 266.0 ypg. The Bison are coming off a 13-9 homecoming win over Alfred State.

MAINE MARITIME vs. SPRINGFIELD

Time, site: Saturday, noon, Stagg Field, Springfield, Mass.

Records: Maine Maritime 0-7 (0-5 New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference), Springfield 6-2 (4-1)

Series, last meeting: Springfield leads 1-0, Springfield 62-0 on 11/2/17

Quarterbacks, MMA: Bailey Sawyer (67 of 144 passing, 866 yds., 6 TDs, 6 INTs); Springfield: Hunter Belzo (8 of 24, 170 yds., 2 TDs, 4 INTs)

Top rushers, MMA: Cooper Chiasson (86 carries, 205 yds.); Springfield: Belzo (144-746, 10 TDs), Tim Callahan (119-536-3), Chad Shade (63-401-7)

Top receivers, MMA: Dominic Casale (33 rec., 437 yds., 5 TDs); Springfield: Jedi Haynes (5-78)

Defensive leaders, MMA: Derek Breunig (64 tackles), Terrell Thomas (63 tackles), John Bennett (45 tackles, 2 INT); Springfield: Nick Giorgio (59 tackles, 10.5 sacks), A.J. Smith (49 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 2 INT)

Game notes: Springfield ranks sixth in Division III at 303.1 rushing yards per game while MMA averages only 37.9 ypg on the ground. Springfield is tied with Massachusetts Institute Technology and Merchant Marine atop the NEWMAC standings with two games remaining. MMA has come on strong defensively of late, allowing 15 points in each of its last two contests.