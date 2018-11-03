Windham man charged after allegedly hitting teen with car, driving away

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• November 3, 2018 9:59 am

Updated: November 3, 2018 10:11 am

The driver of a car allegedly involved in a pedestrian hit-and-run in Standish late Friday night is behind bars and facing a drunk driving charge.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies arrested Timothy Smith, 61, of Windham, after responding to an incident on Pequawket Trail in Standish.

Just after 9:30 p.m., a man called 911 after he said his 15-year-old son was hit by a moving vehicle, with the vehicle not stopping.

It was described as a dark colored truck heading down Manchester Road.

Deputies allegedly found the truck a short time later on Manchester Road near Route 25.

Smith was arrested and charged with operating under the influence and leaving the scene of a personal injury crash.

The victim, who has not been identified, was allegedly taken to Maine Medical Center with significant but non-life threatening injuries.

