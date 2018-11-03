Cape Elizabeth man arrested in Houlton, charged with sex assault of child

A Cape Elizabeth man has been arrested in Houlton on gross sexual assault charges of a child under the age of 14.
State police say they took 30-year-old Lawrence Ramaila Jr. into custody without incident, and took him to the Aroostook County Jail.
They allegedly charged him with three counts of gross sexual assault of a child under the age of 14 and violating a protection order.
