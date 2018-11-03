November 03, 2018
Portland Latest News | Poll Questions | Election Guide | Voter Quiz | Election 2018
Portland

Cape Elizabeth man arrested in Houlton, charged with sex assault of child

Aroostook County Jail photo courtesy of CBS 13
Aroostook County Jail photo courtesy of CBS 13
Lawrence Ramaila Jr.
By CBS 13

A Cape Elizabeth man has been arrested in Houlton on gross sexual assault charges of a child under the age of 14.

State police say they took 30-year-old Lawrence Ramaila Jr. into custody without incident, and took him to the Aroostook County Jail.

[Subscribe to our free morning newsletter and get the latest headlines in your inbox]

They allegedly charged him with three counts of gross sexual assault of a child under the age of 14 and violating a protection order.

Follow BDN Portland on Facebook for the latest news in Greater Portland and southern Maine.

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like