Cape Elizabeth man arrested in Houlton, charged with sex assault of child

Aroostook County Jail photo courtesy of CBS 13 Aroostook County Jail photo courtesy of CBS 13

• November 3, 2018 9:46 am

A Cape Elizabeth man has been arrested in Houlton on gross sexual assault charges of a child under the age of 14.

State police say they took 30-year-old Lawrence Ramaila Jr. into custody without incident, and took him to the Aroostook County Jail.

They allegedly charged him with three counts of gross sexual assault of a child under the age of 14 and violating a protection order.

