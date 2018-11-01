Maine high school football capsules for Nov. 2-3

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• November 1, 2018 12:56 pm

Semifinals

Brunswick vs. Cony

Time, site: 7 p.m. Friday, Don Roux Field, Lewiston

Records: No. 3 Brunswick 6-3, No. 2 Cony 7-1

Game notes: Defense propelled Cony to a 30-6 regular-season victory over Brunswick two weeks ago as the Rams held the Dragons to 85 total yards. Cony sophomore QB Riley Geyer added 253 total yards in that game and for the season has completed 90 of 142 passes for 1,445 yards. Brunswick scored a 35-13 quarterfinal victory over Brewer last week led by Nate Girardin’s second-quarter touchdown runs of 63 and 56 yards. Brunswick won just once during the 2017 regular season before upsetting Cony 38-27 in the quarterfinals.

Lawrence vs. Skowhegan

Time, site: 7 p.m. Friday, Reggie Clark Memorial Field, Skowhegan

Records: No. 4 Lawrence 5-4, No. 1 Skowhegan 5-3

Game notes: These teams also meet for the second time in three weeks, with Lawrence rolling past the defending Class B North champions 44-28 at Keyes Field in Week 7. Skowhegan senior QB Marcus Christopher has completed 119 of 194 passes for 1,611 yards with 17 TDs, while Lawrence was led to its 20-13 quarterfinal victory over No. 5 Mt. Blue of Farmington by Isaiah Schooler’s 120 rushing yards and two touchdowns. This also is a rematch of last year’s Class B North final, a 23-0 Skowhegan victory.

Winslow vs. Hermon

Time, site: 7 p.m. Friday, Weatherbee Complex, Hampden

Records: No. 3 Winslow 6-3, No. 2 Hermon 8-1

Game notes: These teams have not met yet this season, but their Week 5 clash in 2017 may have been the turning point for Hermon’s program. Coming off a lopsided loss at Mount Desert Island after a 3-0 start, the Hawks nearly upset the tradition-laden Black Raiders before falling 38-36 — and coach Kyle Gallant’s club is 11-2 since that game. Senior QB and safety Garrett Trask has been a key to that success, last week rushing for 147 yards and three touchdowns, passing for 69 yards and returning an interception for a score as Hermon secured the program’s first postseason victory with a 41-0 quarterfinal win over Oceanside of Rockland. Winslow topped Waterville 46-28 in last week’s quarterfinals behind 193 rushing yards and three touchdowns from Ben Dorval.

Nokomis vs. Maine Central Institute

Time, site: 7 p.m. Friday, Alumni Field, Pittsfield

Records: No. 4 Nokomis 5-4, No. 1 MCI 8-1

Game notes: These neighbors have become keen rivals since both joined Class C North a year ago, with MCI outscoring Nokomis 33-24 in the 2017 regional quarterfinals and then losing a 21-0 lead just two weeks ago before salvaging a 24-21 overtime win. MCI, the two-time defending state champion and winner of four consecutive regional titles, has won eight straight games since a season-opening loss to Class C South top seed Leavitt of Turner Center, including a 50-6 quarterfinal win over No. 8 Belfast. Nokomis is coming off a 38-6 quarterfinal win over No. 5 Medomak Valley of Waldoboro, the Warriors’ first postseason victory. Senior quarterback Andrew Haining completed 11 of 15 passes for 167 yards in that win while Alex Costedio added two rushing touchdowns.

Mattanawcook Academy vs. Bucksport

Time, site: 7 p.m. Friday, Carmichael Field, Bucksport

Records: No. 3 Mattanawcook 7-2, No. 2 Bucksport 7-1

Game notes: This marks the highly anticipated rematch of perhaps the wildest game of the year in the Class D North, Bucksport’s 50-36 Week 5 victory over MA at Carmichael Field. Bucksport’s Carter Tolmasoff, the LTC’s rushing leader, ran for 279 yards and three scores and returned a kickoff for a touchdown when these teams last met while Mattanawcook got 373 rushing and passing yards from senior Alex Brown. Bucksport boasts highest-scoring backfield tandem in the league in Tolmasoff and Lucas Wardwell, who combined for 39 touchdowns during the regular season. These teams also met in a 2017 LTC semifinal won by Bucksport 49-6.

Washington Academy vs. Foxcroft Academy

Time, site: 7 p.m. Friday, Oakes Field, Dover-Foxcroft

Records: No. 5 Washington Acad. 5-4, No. 1 Foxcroft Acad. 8-0

Game notes: Washington Academy of East Machias made the most of its first postseason game since 2013 last Saturday, using solid defense and its potent ground game to upend Dexter 20-7 for the Raiders’ first-ever playoff victory. The Raiders feature a strong ground game led by 1,000-yard rusher Jaden Talbot. Foxcroft, the defending Class D North champion, counters with a bevy of playmakers directed by senior quarterback Matt Spooner. The Ponies defeated WA 41-0 in Week 7.