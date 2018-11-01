Friday, Nov. 2, 2018: Stop anti-Semitism, Todd for Penobscot County commissioner, Giles for Maine Senate

November 1, 2018 8:00 am

Reject hate and fear

I am not your enemy. I may hold a different point of view, but I am still a fellow American. Please, let’s work together to improve our country. On Nov. 6, please reject any candidate, party or party leader who aims to incite hatred and fear of our countrymen based on political beliefs. There is no us and them. There is only U.S.

Jennifer Tibbetts

Jackson

Stop anti-Semitism

Through Fox News, I recently heard about the heartbreaking information of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting on Saturday. The act of terrorism performed resulted in 11 deaths and a heartbroken Jewish community.

Being raised as a Jewish teenage girl in Bangor, there are not many people who are exposed to the culture and traditions with which I have grown up. Some teenagers grow up with attending bar mitzvahs as a norm, but most of my classmates couldn’t explain to me what a bar mitzvah is. With the current low exposure our Jewish community has in Bangor, it has filled me with such sorrow to see that we are continued to be oppressed to this day.

As our Jewish community reaches out to those mourning, I urge those to become aware of the situation at hand. Anti-Semitism is still a significant problem harming our community, family and friends. There should be absolutely no tolerance for acts of terrorism out of spite from religion, race or culture. I should not feel a sense of fear or uncertainty for being Jewish, nor should anyone else. An awareness for anti-Semitism needs to be raised and countered. We need to stop anti-Semitism now.

Sydney Solomon

Veazie

Mills for governor

I’m writing to urge my fellow voters to be realistic, not idealistic, when casting their votes for Maine’s next governor. In the last two elections, Eliot Cutler had a larger share of the vote in polls at this point in time than either of the independent candidates in this election, and he lost the election to Paul LePage both times. LePage was probably the third choice of most Cutler voters.

We cannot afford to have that happen again this time. Terry Hayes is a candidate with good positions. However, ranked-choice voting won’t be used for electing the governor. Substantial voting for her could result in the election of Shawn Moody, who is probably the last choice of Hayes’ supporters.

It is important to vote for someone who has the values, experience, ability, openness to the ideas of others and willingness to work together for the good of all Mainers and has the best chance of winning. Please join me in voting for Janet Mills for governor.

Barbara Peisner

Portland

Todd for county commissioner

Donovan Todd is running for Penobscot County commissioner. I am writing to strongly endorse him as the candidate widely known and respected for his integrity and skill.

Todd has a broad range of excellent credentials and relevant experience gained through years of work in private, nonprofit and public sectors, as well as through self-employment and civic engagements.

I worked closely with Todd when he served as executive director for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency in Maine. I was impressed with his commitment to meet the needs of Maine’s farmers by educating and informing USDA officials in Washington about the unique needs and opportunities of Maine farmers. He worked well with numerous agencies, partners, clients and federal and state political representatives and staff. He is a problem solver, able to assess needs, evaluate available resources and find solutions.

As neighbors and community resources Todd and his family are reliably available to lend a hand. His commitment to his family, friends and community are evident every day.

With his expertise, experience, connections and commitment to public service, Penobscot County residents would be well represented by Todd who is the most qualified candidate to fill the office of Penobscot County commissioner. Cast your vote for Todd.

Pauline Pare

Etna

Giles for Maine Senate

I have known Jayne Crosby Giles for many years, and I believe she is an excellent candidate for the Maine Senate seat that is being vacated by Sen. Mike Thibodeau of Winterport. Giles understands the needs of hardworking Maine families. She is caring, fair and responsive. She visited with my husband and me at our home this summer. Giles sincerely listened and was careful to learn as much as she can about our concerns.

Giles will be a strong voice for us in Augusta. Her experience in banking and as a former state representative will be invaluable to the people of Waldo County. I was fortunate to have worked at Key Bank during Giles’ tenure. She was highly regarded as a knowledgeable and professional officer who ensured the best services for customers.

My husband and I will be voting for Giles on Nov. 6. I encourage others to vote for her. Giles is a great choice for the people of Waldo County.

Cheryl Parkman

Palermo

Re-elect Angus King

While divisiveness and angry rhetoric reign in both Congress and the current election process, Sen. Angus King is quietly at work on legislation that supports Maine communities as we move into the future. King voted to protect the Affordable Care Act, especially coverage for pre-existing conditions. More recently King co-sponsored a bill that would fund treatment for opioid addiction through community health centers, certainly an urgent need. He also recognizes the importance of bringing broadband internet service to rural parts of the state and is a proponent of clean energy.

I am particularly impressed with his Invest in America Act, which he introduced last month to promote economic development in important industries and occupations in the state. This would include forest products, a traditional Maine industry which certainly needs a boost. King’s proposal also calls for workforce development and training to meet the state’s need for skilled labor. As a teacher of adult students, I know that relevant job training is essential to achieving success in today’s economy. We all would benefit from a program like Invest in America.

We need people like King in Congress, and I urge you to vote for him. I know I will.

Joanne Boynton

Belfast

Election notice

