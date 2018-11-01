Body recovered from Kennebec River identified

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• November 1, 2018 11:24 am

A man whose body was pulled from the Kennebec River last week has been identified.

Mark Johnston, 64, of Richmond was found lifeless in the water on Friday by a Maine State Police and Maine Marine Patrol dive team, Maine Department of Marine Resources spokesman Jeff Nichols said Thursday morning.

Johnston was reported missing last Thursday after he failed to return after moving his 32-foot recreational boat from a mooring in Richmond to the town dock, Nichols said.

His boat was discovered with running and with its navigation lights on aground on the west side of Swan Island that same night, and an extensive search was launched to locate him.

After a dive team recovered his body, he was taken to the Maine medical examiner’s office in Augusta, where his identity was confirmed.