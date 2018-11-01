Man allegedly fired shot in standoff with Bucksport police

Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN

• November 1, 2018 1:02 pm

Updated: November 1, 2018 1:19 pm

A Hancock County man who engaged police in an armed standoff in Bucksport on Wednesday afternoon began the incident by firing a shot inside his home, police said Thursday.

William Benjamin, 57, of Bucksport was charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, a Class C offense, which is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine. More charges are pending, Bucksport police said.

The standoff shut down traffic on a section of one of Bucksport’s busiest roads, U.S. Route 1 near downtown, for at least seven hours as police blocked the road around Benjamin’s home. A nearby McDonald’s, Subway and U.S. Cellular were among the businesses closed. Bucksport police evacuated a number of homes in the area, and a state police tactical team was deployed.

No injuries were reported.

The incident began for police when a local medical facility reported that Benjamin had threatened to use an explosive device. Officers contacted a woman inside Benjamin’s Route 1 residence and learned of the fired shot, Bucksport police said in a news release. Police were able to remove the woman from the house, but Benjamin wouldn’t leave, making more threats to detonate the explosive, police said.

Police said the standoff ended and they took Benjamin into custody following a “lengthy negotiation.”

A press release issued by Bucksport police on Thursday does not indicate whether Benjamin actually had an explosive or what firearm he used. It doesn’t identify the medical facility.

Bucksport police did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday.