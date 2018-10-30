Swarming UMaine defense continues to move up FCS national rankings

Ronnie Gillis | UMaine Athletics Ronnie Gillis | UMaine Athletics

• October 30, 2018 1:00 am

The University of Maine football team’s veteran defense continues to climb the national rankings in the Football Championship Subdivision.

The Black Bears’ five sacks in Saturday’s 28-9 Colonial Athletic Association win over UAlbany gave them 33 on the season. The 4.13-per-game average is second best among the 124 FCS teams.

And holding the Great Danes to 113 total yards elevated them to second in the nation in total defense (248.4 yards per game).

UMaine continues to have the top rushing defense in the country, allowing only 60.4 yards per contest.

The Black Bears rank sixth in third-down defense as opponents are converting just 27.7 percent, and they’re seventh with 8.4 tackles-for-loss per game.

The pass rush has been a key component to the success this season of UMaine (5-3 overall, 4-1 CAA), which faces a Saturday showdown at Towson (Maryland) at 4 p.m. The Black Bears and Tigers are among four teams atop the standings with 4-1 conference records along with Delaware and James Madison. Elon is 3-1.

“To be honest, we have extremely talented players [on defense],” UMaine head coach Joe Harasymiak said. “We have done a great job recruiting pass rushers and it’s showing. We have two of the league leaders in sacks in [linebackers] Sterling Sheffield and Deshawn Stevens, and they allow us to rush three or four [effectively] on third down.”

During Monday’s CAA coaches conference call, Towson coach Rob Ambrose said has been impressed by UMaine’s defense.

“Every single guy on their defense knows the scheme and what they are trying to get done,” Ambrose said. “They’re impressive. It’s not one guy, it’s all 11. They’re pretty scary.”

Eight different players had at least one tackle for a loss against UAlbany led by junior defensive end Kayon Whitaker, who had three sacks.

Ten players were involved in at least three tackles with Deshawn Stevens (8), Whitaker (7), free safety Darrius Hart (7) and Sheffield (6) leading the way.

Stevens leads the team with 70 tackles and 11.5 TFLs, and has registered seven sacks. He also has made an interception and two fumble recoveries along with a forced fumble.

Senior Sheffield has been involved in 53 tackles and tops the Black Bears with 8.5 sacks. He has made 11 TFLs and has recovered two fumbles.

Sheffield is tied for seventh in the country in sacks per game (1.06) and Stevens is tied for 16th (0.88).

Junior linebacker Taji Lowe has been involved in 46 tackles (9.5 TFLs, 2 sacks) and has recovered a fumble. Redshirt senior Hart (2 interceptions) and senior strong safety Jeff Devaughn have been involved in 42 and 35 tackles, respectively.

Whitaker (5.5 TFL, 5 sacks) has logged 23 tackles and junior nose tackle Charles Mitchell (6.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks) has 19 tackles.

UMaine has eight players who have posted at least three tackles for loss and nine who have at least one sack.

Mitchell missed the UAlbany game due to concussion protocol, and Stevens was ejected for targeting in the second half and could miss the first half of the Towson game due to a CAA rule for an ejection.

Senior wide receiver Micah Wright was sidelined by an ankle injury.

Harasymiak was hopeful both Mitchell and Wright will be back in the lineup for the Towson game.

Old Town native and Husson University transfer Andre Miller filled in for Wright and made three catches for 64 yards to help set up two touchdowns. The sophomore made a one-handed catch on UMaine’s final scoring drive.

“That one-handed catch secured the win for us,” Harasymiak said. “I was really happy for him. He has worked really hard. He is a talented, big, long, physical receiver.”

Miller didn’t qualify academically to attend UMaine initially but attended Husson and took classes to become eligible to attend UMaine.

“It’s a great story. He had a difficult route to get here. A lot of guys wouldn’t have made it after they hadn’t qualified [initially],” Harasymiak said. “He had to learn the system once he got here in August. He continued to gain confidence and once he did that, it was a matter of time [before he played].”

UMaine junior wide receiver Earnest Edwards had another impressive game, totaling 178 all-purpose yards including six catches for 114 yards and a 77-yard TD reception from Chris Ferguson on the game’s opening play. He had 326 total yards, including 196 on nine catches, the previous week in a 27-20 loss to William & Mary.

“He is the most dynamic player I’ve seen on film in this league,” Ambrose said. “He is really something special.”

