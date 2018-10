Local sports: Tourney scoreboard; Bangor Raceway starters, results; golf scores

Jessica Potila | SJVT Jessica Potila | SJVT

October 30, 2018 8:43 pm

Tourney scoreboard

SOCCER

NORTH

BOYS

Regional Finals

Wednesday, Oct. 31

Class A

A7: No. 2 Mt. Ararat (13-2-1) at No. 1 Lewiston (14-0-2), 6 p.m.

Class B

B7: No. 5 Washington Acad. (12-5) at No. 2 Presque Isle (13-1-2), 4 p.m.

Class C

C7: No. 2 Orono (12-4) at No. 1 Fort Kent (13-2-1), 2 p.m., at UMFK

Class D

D7: No. 2 Penobscot Valley (15-1) at No. 1 Central Aroostook (16-0), 5 p.m.

State Championships

Saturday, Nov. 3

Class A

At Bath

North champion vs. South champion, 12:30 p.m.

Class B

At Hampden

North champion vs. South champion, 5:30 p.m.

Class C

At Hampden

North champion vs. South champion, 12:30 p.m.

Class D

At Bath

North champion vs. South champion, 5:30 p.m.

SOUTH

Regional Finals

Wednesday, Oct. 31

Class A

A7: No. 3 Portland (10-3-3) at No. 1 Gorham (15-0-1), 6:30 p.m.

Class B

B7: No. 4 Cape Elizabeth (9-4-3) at No. 2 Freeport (11-3-2), 6 p.m.

Class C

C7: No. 3 Maranacook (14-2) at No. 1 Waynflete (13-0-3), 2:30 p.m.

Class D

D7: Temple Acad. (15-1) at No. 1 North Yarmouth Acad. (14-2), 2:30 p.m.

GIRLS

NORTH

Regional Finals

Wednesday, Oct. 31

Class A

A7: No. 3 Messalonskee (15-1) vs. No. 1 Camden Hills (16-0) at Lincoln Academy, Damariscotta, 4 p.m.

Class B

B7: No. 3 Winslow (16-1) at No. 1 Presque Isle (13-1-2), 6:30 p.m.

Class C

C7: No. 9 Penquis (8-7-2) at No. 3 Fort Kent (9-5-2), noon, at UMFK

Class D

D7: No. 2 Ashland (12-2-1) at No. 1 Central Aroostook (15-0-1), 2:30 p.m.

State Championships

Saturday, Nov. 3

Class A

At Bath

North champion vs. South champion, 10 a.m.

Class B

At Hampden

North champion vs. South champion, 3 p.m.

Class C

At Hampden

North champion vs. South champion, 10 a.m.

Class D

At Bath

North champion vs. South champion, 3 p.m.

SOUTH

Regional Finals

Wednesday, Oct. 31

Class A

A7: No.1 Scarborough (16-0) vs. No. 3 Cheverus (14-2), 5 p.m.

Class B

B7: No. 3 York (12-3-1) at No. 1 Cape Elizabeth (16-0)

Class C

C7: No. 4 Maranacook (11-2-3) at No. 2 Traip Acad. (15-1), 3 p.m.

Class D

D7: No. 2 North Yarmouth Acad. (12-3-1) at No. 1 Richmond (12-3-1), 2:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

State Championships

Saturday, Nov. 3

At Deering High, Portland

Class A

Skowhegan (17-0) vs. Biddeford (16-0-1), 3 p.m.

Class B

Gardiner (16-1) vs. York (13-3-1), 11 a.m.

Class C

Winthrop (16-1) vs. Spruce Mountain (11-5-1), 1 p.m.

FOOTBALL

NORTH

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 2

Class A

A3: No. 4 Edward Little (5-4) at No. 1 Portland (7-1), 6 p.m.

A4: No. 3 Cheverus (7-2) at No. 2 Oxford Hills (6-2), 7 p.m.

Class B

B3: No. 4 Lawrence (5-4) at No. 1 Skowhegan (5-3)

B4: No. 3 Brunswick (6-3) at No. 2 Cony (7-1), at Lewiston HS

Class C

C5: No. 4 Nokomis (5-4) at No. 1 Maine Central Institute (8-1)

C6: No. 3 Winslow (6-3) at No. 2 Hermon (8-1)

Class D

D3: No. 5 Washington Acad. (5-4) at No. 1 Foxcroft Acad. (8-0)

D4: No. 3 Mattanawcook Acad. (7-2) at No. 2 Bucksport (7-1)

Regional Finals

Friday, Nov. 9 or Saturday, Nov. 10

Class A

A5: A3 winner vs. A4 winner

Class B

B5: B3 winner vs. B4 winner

Class D

D5: D3 winner vs. D4 winner

Saturday, Nov. 10

Class C

At Hampden Academy

C7: C5 champion vs. C6 champion

SOUTH

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 2

Class A

A4: No. 3 Bonny Eagle (5-3) at No. 2 Scarborough (6-1)

Class B

B5: No. 4 Greely (5-4) at No. 1 Kennebunk (9-0), 6:30 p.m.

B6: No. 3 Falmouth (6-3) at No. 2 Marshwood (8-1)

Class C

C5: No. 4 Cape Elizabeth (5-4) at No. 1 Leavitt (8-1), 7 p.m.

Class D

D5: No. 5 Winthrop/Monmouth (5-4) at No. 1 Wells (9-0)

D6: No. 7 Oak Hill (4-5) at No. 6 Madison/Carrabec (5-4)

Class E

E3: No. 3 Maranacook (6-3) at No. 2 Dirigo (7-1), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 3

E4: No. 4 Camden Hills (5-4) at No. 1 Freeport (7-1), 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 3

Class A

A3: No. 4 Sanford (6-3) at No. 1 Thornton Acad. (8-0)

Class C

C6: No. 3 Gardiner (4-5) at No. 2 Fryeburg Acad. (8-1)

Harness racing

BANGOR RACEWAY

Wednesday’s Starters, 5 p.m.

FIRST, Pace, $3,400

1. Ok Icon, Ma Athearn

2. Glow Again, Da Deslandes

3. My Last Chance, Mc Sowers

4. It’sgottabemyway, He Campbell

5. No Humble Jumble, Ga Mosher

6. Wake, Br Ranger

SECOND, Trot, $3,200

1. Trotalot, Br Ranger

2. Alternat Thursdays, He Campbell

3. J-S For Justice, Jo Beckwith

4. Barbells, Da Deslandes

5. Beer League, Ma Harris

6. Dony Andreas, Ma Athearn

THIRD, Pace, $3,400

1. Ianthe Hanover, Ga Mosher

2. Belly Dancer, He Campbell

3. Maddie D, Ma Athearn

4. Ashlee’s Cool Gal, Wi Campbell

5. Tricia Star, Aa Hall

6. Cheyenne Patti, Da Deslandes

7. Pembroke Bambino, Br Ranger

FOURTH, Pace, $3,100

1. Janinne, Ti Hudson

2. Waltzacrossthewire, Br Ranger

3. Burl Hanover, Wi Campbell

4. Rockin Lisa, Da Deslandes

5. Wave That Banner, He Campbell

6. Rock Baby Rock, Ga Mosher

7. Color Palette K, Ma Athearn

8. Dragmetoglory, Aa Hall

FIFTH, Pace, $3,100

1. Eternal Ring, He Campbell

2. Daydreamer Jo, Mi Stevenson

3. Courageous, Br Ranger

4. Camtizzy, Da Deslandes

5. Princess Delcine, Wi Campbell

6. Nuclearccino, Aa Hall

SIXTH, Pace, $3,900

1. Bold Willie, Ga Mosher

2. Spy In The Camp, Wi Campbell

3. Js Mcflash, Ma Athearn

4. Kingsley B, Mi Stevenson

5. Here’s The Scoop, Br Ranger

6. Gold Star Spider, He Campbell

SEVENTH, Pace, $3,900

1. Carrie Ann, Br Ranger

2. Missbiglee, Ja Dunn

3. Ella V Horse, Ma Athearn

4. U Cant Fix Stupid, Mc Sowers

5. Kim’s Day, Wi Campbell

6. Always Dee One, Mi Stevenson

7. Kinnderuntouchable, He Campbell

8. Wild Lady Luck, Jo Beckwith

EIGHTH, Pace, $3,100

1. Quincy, Jo Beckwith

2. Lifeontherange, He Campbell

3. Baywood Shadow, Mc Sowers

4. Daughtry Hanover, Aa Hall

5. Fiesty Baran, Br Ranger

6. J Patch, Ma Athearn

7. Dragon Seelster, Da Deslandes

8. Cr Hotshot, Mi Stevenson

Tuesday’s Results

FIRST, Pace, $2,700

Penney’s Spirit, Mc Sowers, 3.80 2.20 2.40

Rule The Air, Ma Athearn, 5.80 4.40

You’re News, Ti Hudson, 3.80

T: 2:00.2. Ex. (4/6) $45.00; Tri. WAGERING (4/6/5) $465.80

SECOND, Pace, $3,100

Uppercutz, Jo Beckwith, 22.00 6.20 4.40

Bad Moonshine, Ma Athearn, 10.60 8.40

Allamerican Dice, Da Deslandes, 3.80

T: 1:58.4. Ex. (1/5) $261.80; Tri. (1/5/8) $2,052.00; 1st Half DD (4/1) $52.00

THIRD, Pace, $3,100

Bo Master, Sh Thayer, 2.60 2.60 2.80

K D Overdrive, Ga Mosher, 3.80 3.80

Win Sum Reagan, Da Deslandes, 16.60

T: 1:59.4. Ex. (6/5) $9.60; Tri. (6/5/2) $71.20

FOURTH, Pace, $2,700

She’sallfinn, Da Deslandes, 17.40 7.60 6.20

Vicky Killean, Br Ranger, 4.80 4.00

Ashtoreth Hanover, Mc Sowers, 4.00

T: 2:00.1. Ex. (5/2) $73.60; Tri. (5/2/3) $207.80

FIFTH, Pace, $3,700

Mademoiselle Paris, Da Deslandes, 7.20 2.40 2.40

Too Much Sun, Br Ranger, 4.20 2.10

Anianne Hanover, Ma Athearn, 2.20

T: 1:59.3. Ex. (3/4) $32.20; Tri. (3/4/2) $47.60

SIXTH, Pace, $2,900

Flip The Dice, St Wilson, 19.40 7.40 4.40

L Weather B, St Mason, 12.40 7.40

Artys Wish, Da Deslandes, 4.40

T: 2:01.4. Ex. (3/2) $388.20; Tri. (3/2/a) $487.40

SEVENTH, Pace, $4,200

Rocnrolwilneverdie, Sh Thayer, 5.00 2.80 2.80

Daniel Semalu, Ma Athearn, 3.60 3.40

Kid Courageous A, Da Deslandes, 2.20

T: 1:59.4. Ex. (1/2) $22.60; Tri. (1/2/5) $74.00; Pick 3 (3/3/1) $140.80

EIGHTH, Pace, $3,700

Jk Allnitelong, Sh Thayer, 75.40 15.20 10.80

Artzuma, Da Deslandes, 5.40 8.40

Roll Back, Jo Beckwith, 29.20

T: 1:58.1. Ex. (3/4) $303.60; Tri. (3/4/a) $878.80; 1st Half Late Double (1/3) $129.00; Total Handle: $28,287

Golf

LOCAL

At Traditions GC

Women’s League — 1. Dawn Seavey, Betty Jamison, Dianne Swandal, Tammy Curtis, 35; 2. Shelley Drillen, Brenda Crosby, Bonnie Richards, Jeannette Laplante 37.