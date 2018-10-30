Police seek new leads in case of Lyman man found dead 25 years ago

Maine State Police photo courtesy of CBS 13 Maine State Police photo courtesy of CBS 13

• October 30, 2018 3:19 pm

This week marks 25 years since a man from Lyman disappeared. His body was later found, but the case is still cold.

Maine State Police said 21-year-old Thomas Napier left his grandparents’ home in Lyman on October 29, 1993, stating he was going to a Halloween party in Biddeford.

After the party was canceled, a friend said Napier was heading to visit other friends, according to police.

Police said they later learned that he may have been involved in a fight in the backyard of an apartment complex in Saco.

[Maine man convicted of cold case killing appeals DNA evidence]

Napier’s car was later found at an apartment complex.

His body was found four months later in the Saco River, near the West Channel dam in Biddeford.

An autopsy revealed he drowned, but to this day, his death is considered suspicious, according to police.

Anyone with information on this 25-year-old case is asked to call Maine State Police at 1-800-228-0857 or (207) 657-3030 or use the online tip form.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.