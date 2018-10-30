Former WGME anchor, reporter Doug Rafferty dies

WGME | CBS 13 WGME | CBS 13

• October 30, 2018 8:18 pm

Updated: October 30, 2018 8:23 pm

PORTLAND, Maine — Former WGME anchor and reporter Doug Rafferty has died.

Rafferty spent 21 years at WGME beginning in the early ‘90s.

Sixteen of those years were with Kim Block at the anchor desk.

After suffering a stroke in 2006, Rafferty stayed on with the station, devoting much of the time to his beloved outdoors in his “Doug’s Discovery” segments.

Rafferty’s wife, Bev, said she and Doug had just arrived in Hawaii to visit their daughter. He died eight hours later.

The cause of death is not yet determined.

Rafferty was 66 years old.

